Hiller
Lovant James Mayle, 77, of Hiller, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
He was born August 2, 1943, in Melrose, a son of Harter and Nancy Hayes Mayle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Williams Mayle; sister Greta Bruich; and brother Harter "Bub" Mayle.
Lovant was a member of Fort Burd Presbyterian Church. He served his country in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He worked as a corrections officer for SCI Pittsburgh and Greene and was a former fireman with Hiller Volunteer Fire Department.
Lovant loved motorcycles, shooting sporting clays, hunting, fishing, traveling and the beach. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family more than anything.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jamie Hartley Mayle; two sons, Chris Mayle and wife Jennifer, and Keith Mayle and wife Teresa; two stepchildren, Gabriel Watkins and husband Anthony, and David Elliott Jr.; three grandchildren, Keira, Elania and Allen Mayle; sister Dotty Eckels; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, May 3, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Jane Johnson officiating.
The Brownsville Masonic Lodge #60 will hold a service at 7 p.m.
Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Posts 940, 838 and 275.
Due to Covid-19 state mandates, our funeral homes indoor occupancy is limited to 30 people and masks and social distancing are required.
To sign the guestbook for the family, visit novakfuneralhome.net.
