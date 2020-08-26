Uniontown
Lovis Michelle Atwood Sheperd, 44, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly, Friday, August 21, 2020, at home. She was born in Uniontown February 24, 1976. Her father, Rev. Dr. Daniel Atwood, preceded her in death.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25. Social distancing and protective face coverings are required.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, in the Union Baptist Church, 30 South Mill Street, New Salem, with Rev. Robert Stogran and Rev. Dana Atwood officiating.
Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Chapel of Memories Mausoleum, Uniontown.
In her memory, contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania Wild Animal Orphanage, 169 Sheperd Lane, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.