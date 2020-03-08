Ligonier
Loye E. Dillinger Sr., 74, of Ligonier, passed on Wednesday, March 5, 2020.
He was born October 30, 1945, in Scottsdale, a son of the late Henry and Rose Layman Dillinger.
He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Martha Shroyer Dillinger; father of Loye E. (Connie) Dillinger Jr. of Connellsville, John (Dorthy) Dillinger of Connellsville and Stacie Rose of Bolliver; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive as well as his sisters, Anna Jane Hresko of Mt. Pleasant and Ruby Walters of Michigan.
He was preceded by his brothers, Harry and Henry Dillinger; and his sisters, Shirley Kaneski, Hazel Daniels, Virginia Richter and Judy Blankenship. Loye was a car manufacturer.
Friends welcome at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Keith Solomon officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
