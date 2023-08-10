Retired Lt. Col. Thomas Joseph Boyd, 87, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in his home.
He was born on October 7, 1935, in New Salem, son of the late Joseph David and Mary Hugh Boyd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elfriede Banzhaf Boyd; and his daughter, Elizabeth Boyd Spalding.
Thomas is survived by two children, Michael T. (Patricia) Boyd of Conn. and Melinda Boyd of Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister, Noralee (Joseph) Manzek of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Steven (Samantha) Spalding, Melanie (Deirdre) Spalding and Henry Boyd; great-grandchildren, Kory Spalding and Steven Spalding.
He was a career military man and an officer, serving in The United States Army for 28 years. He was a Veteran of The Vietnam War.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time which will be announced.
Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
