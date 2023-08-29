Farmington
Lt. Col. Thomas Joseph Boyd, US Army Ret., 87, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, in his home.
He was born October 7, 1935, in New Salem, a son of the late Joseph David and Mary Hugh Boyd.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elfriede Banzhaf Boyd; his daughter, Elizabeth Boyd Spalding.
Thomas is survived by two children, Michael T. (Patricia) Boyd of Connecticut, Melinda Boyd of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister, Noralee (Joseph) Manzek of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Steven (Samantha) Spalding, Melanie (Deirdre) Spalding, and Henry Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Kory Spalding and Steven Spalding.
He was a career military man and an Army officer serving in the United States Army for 28 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 31, in the New Salem Presbyterian Church, 27 South Mill Street, New Salem, with Pastor William Wiegand officiating.
Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street New Salem.
