New Salem
LTC Vincent "Jim" R. Aceto, 87, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, following complications from a medical procedure, with his loving wife by his side in New Salem.
He was born February 25, 1933, in Everett, Mass., to the late Vincenzo James and Anna (nee' Trabucco) Aceto.
Upon graduation from Northeastern University ROTC, he was commissioned as a U.S. Army officer and served honorably for 22 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his military career, Jim served at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania; Ft. Lewis, Washington; Kaiserslautern, Germany; and Bangkok, Thailand, in addition to two tours of duty in Vietnam. Upon retirement, he settled in Virginia and was employed for more than 20 years by Presearch to support development of ships for the U.S. Navy.
Jim was a member of the Arlington/Fairfax Elks Lodge #2188 and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Warrenton, Va.
Jim's love of the Army was only surpassed by his devotion as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a loving and gentle man who enjoyed spending time surrounded by his friends and family.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Magdalen "Madge" Aceto; sister Georgiana D'Alelio; great-grandson Collin Feeney; and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his second wife, Dr. Gerry Grant-Aceto; daughter Deborah (Larry) Aceto-Milton and their sons, Jason and Nathon; son H. John (Lennie) Aceto and their children, Aja (daughter Kai), Lauren (son Hunter) and Robert; and son Vincent J. "Jimmy" Aceto and his daughter, Katie (Patrick) Feeney. Gerry's children, Alfred (Cynthia) Grant Jr. and Natalie (Gregory) Sharpe; grandchildren Brooke, Nina, Tara, Maria and Alexa; and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Francesca and Ava Joy mourn his loss.
A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Road, Clifton, VA 20124, at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, with entombment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vincent "Jim" R. Aceto Memorial Fund at St. Jude Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).
The Kish-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., Republic, has been entrusted with Jim's professional funeral arrangements in Pennsylvania.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
