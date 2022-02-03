Fairchance
Lu-Ann Hoover Grimplin, 67, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 14, 1955, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leroy Emerson and Stella Pearl Wingard Hoover; and her husband, Robert E. Grimplin.
Surviving are her daughter, Sara Grimplin and her friend, Laura; sister, Darleen Smitley and husband Sam; brother, Douglas A. Hoover and girlfriend Valerie; and several nieces and nephews.
Lu-Ann was a lifelong member of Fairchance Church of the Brethren, served as financial secretary and taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of a funeral service, with Pastor Vince Cable officiating, Saturday, February 5, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance.
