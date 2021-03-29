1952-2021
Uniontown
Luan F. Hucik left this world March 17, 2021. She is resting quietly in the arms of our father. She was welcomed into the world October 13, 1952.
Luan graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1970.
She is survived by her sister, Lisa Hucik Kranker; brother-in-law, Frank Kranker; and nieces, Lisanne (Charles Feldmeier) and Klaire Kranker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas S. and Thacilla Birdie Hucik; brother, Rod Hucik; paternal grandparents, John and Anna Hucik; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Fidelis Hunt; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
