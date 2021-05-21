Uniontown
Luan F. Hucik, 68, of Uniontown, passed Monday, March 17, 2021. She was born October 13, 1952, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thacilla Hucik.
Her sister, Lisa Kranker, is inviting family and friends for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, in St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery in Uniontown.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
