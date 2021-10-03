Smithfield
Luana Myers Catlett of Smithfield, passed away peacefully at Uniontown Hospital from cardiac arrest and covid related complications on September 29, 2021. She was born in Uniontown, on December 19, 1954.
She retired from the US Postal Service in Uniontown, but continued to work, most recently as assistant teacher at Love Bugs Learning Center, where she was known as Ms. Nana and beloved by the children there.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Naomi Daniels Myers and Omer Earl Myers; her sister, Cheryl Isler; brother, Lonny Myers; father-in-law, Allen Catlett; mother-in-law, Lois Catlett; sister-in-law, Rosemary Ray; brothers-in-law, Roger Austin and Delbert Isler, beloved grandson, Kyler Catlett, who passed away in 2016; and recently husband, John Catlett who passed away September 12, 2021.
Luana is survived by two sons, Allen Lee Catlett II of Smithfield, and John Farrell Catlett II of West Chester; son-in-law, Juan Cardona Razo; siblings Lois Myers Lindsey (Kenneth), of Uniontown, Susan Myers Austin, Smithfield, Scott Myers (Gail) Sigel, Rod Myers (Barbara), Springhill Twp., and Dave Merrill (Diana) from Latrobe.
She is also survived by brother-in-law, David Catlett (Ruth) from Charleston, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Edna Baylor (Richard) and Connie Helms (Gary) both from Gladeville, W.Va. and Carol Vrchota from New Mexico.
Luana was a member of the Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church, where she sang soprano in the choir, sat on various committees, and led VBS. She loved playing dartball in the church league. She was also an active volunteer in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Smithfield VFD.
Luana had 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews from both families who will miss her caring nature and beautiful singing voice.
She was known for her smile, her homemade chicken and noodles and her willingness to pitch in anytime or anywhere.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church Outside Pavilion, 2459 Springhill Furnace Road, Lake Lynn, Pa. 15451 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, with Pastor Molly Hall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springhill Furnace Presbyterian Church, c/o 2054 Springhill Furnace Road, Smithfield, Pa. 15478.
Condolences may be given at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com
