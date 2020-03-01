Perryopolis
LuAnn ‘Cookie’ Boltze, 67, of Perryopolis, formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills.
Born January 14, 1953 in North Charleroi, a daughter of the late Eugene and Hilda Kidder Boltze.
A resident of Perryopolis, LuAnn was recently retired from Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, SCI Fayette, where she worked as a Records Specialist 2. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and cats.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters -in-law, Lawrence ‘Larry’ (Jessica) Martin of Perryopolis, Craig (Jennifer) Martin of Perryopolis; her sister and brother-in-law Katherine (Ronald) Petrosky of Perry Twp.; three grandchildren, Victoria, Donovan and Arabella Martin; numerous cousins, and dear friends and caregivers Todd, Missy, and John Oberlietner.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Adams and Genie M. Boltze.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held Monday at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Bill Huebner officiating. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website,www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
