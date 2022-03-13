Smock
LuAnn McCoy Monaghan, 63, of Smock, died Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born March 11, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George Harto and Ida Mae McCoy Harto.
LuAnn enjoyed making arts and crafts and selling them at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, gardening, was a hopeless romantic and was a member of Franklin Grange and Lambert Union Church.
Left to cherish LuAnn's memory are her husband, Gregory Monaghan; son, Gregory McCoy and girlfriend Kat Bassett of Smock; and cousin, Lois Griffin of Dilliner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will meet from noon until 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating LuAnn's life, Monday, March 14, with the Rev. Brian Krichbaum officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
