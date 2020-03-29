Smithfield
LuAnn Rugh Berkshire, 55, of Georges Township, Smithfield, passed away with her loving family by her side and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was born December 27, 1964, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Connie (Ryan) Rugh and her son, Justin Rugh Berkshire.
Surviving are her faithful and devoted husband of 38 years, Tom Berkshire; two children, Brandon Berkshire and fiancée Katelyn Schuessler, and Breanna Gillis and husband Jeff; her grandson, Ronen Gillis; her father, Dick Rugh Sr.; brother Dick Rugh Jr. and wife Lori; sisters Lana Hornyak and husband Greg, and Linda Yuhaniak and husband Mark; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was a founding member of her place of worship, The Journey.
LuAnn was employed with West Virginia University Hospital for 35 years.
Private family visitation and funeral service will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with private interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, The Journey, P.O. Box 2221, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Amedisys Hospice in Uniontown for all of the quality care given to LuAnn.
