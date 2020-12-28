Uniontown
Luann Weasenforth, 57, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born August 5, 1963, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were a brother, James Allen Weasenforth; a great-nephew, Gunner; and a great-niece, RyLeigh.
Luann was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church her entire life. She enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a terrific daughter, sister and aunt who loved her family. They were her world.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Kenneth "Jim" Weasenforth and Barbara Ann Yeager Weasenforth; a brother, Barry J. Weasenforth and wife Candy of Uniontown; nephews Justin (Jana) and Michael; great-nieces Madilyn and Amiyah; an aunt, Regina Powell; and a cousin who was raised as her sister, Linda Mnieckowski of Florida.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, and health concerns brought about by the coronavirus, services and interment in Mt. Macrina Cemetery were private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Luann be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 34 Clarke Avenue, Uniontown.
