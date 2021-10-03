Uniontown
Lucas Paul Mathias, 14 of Uniontown, was called home by Jesus on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
He was born on Sunday, October 29, 2006 in Uniontown, a son of Terry and Mary Jo Kopachko Mathias.
Lucas was preceded in death by his Paternal grandfather Robert Mathias; and his maternal grandparents Joseph and Josephine Kopachko.
He is a member of First Christian Church of New Salem, and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, he was a Cub Scout with Pack 623, Boy Scout Troop 180 of Dunbar, Manor Lanes Youth Bowling League, he played baseball in the HARC League in Hopwood and was a freshman at The Laurel Highlands High School.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Terry and Mary Jo Kopachko Mathias; brother, Samuel Joseph Mathias; grandmother Nancy Mathias; his dog "Jack"; aunt Dindee Knox and husband Chuck; cousins, Charles Knox and wife Danielle, Layla Knox, Elizabeth Giles and husband Andy, Lucy Giles, Ella Giles, Cooper Giles, and a special cousin Victoria Knox.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday October 3, 2021, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday October 4, 2021, the hour of service with Pastor Andy Miles officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.