Mt. Pleasant
Mrs. Sarah Hall Barnes-Lucille Colbert, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, in Frick Excela Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Davis M. Hall and Archebell Bramlett-Hall and was born at home, delivered by a midwife, in Standard Shaft in Mt. Pleasant, July 30, 1924, and she always celebrated her birthday July 31.
Her mother died when she was three years old; the only mothers she knew were her grandmother, Sarah Harris, and Fannie Mae Hall.
Mrs. Colbert was a member of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church in Uniontown, where she served as an elder, minister of music, and Women's Ministry leader. She loved working with young people. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and seeing her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was the oldest of 17 children, and she loved education and learning. She received her associate degree from Penn State University and continued her education at California University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and her Master's degree in Counseling.
Mrs. Colbert was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Barnes II (the father of her five children); husband Walter Colbert; son Louis Barnes III; and grandson Charles "Chucky" Stewart.
She is survived by her children, Sarah (John) Stewart-Jones, Patience Barnes, David Barnes and Karen Barnes-Nelson; her grandchildren, Tresa Beard, Emmy (Edward) Barnes, Larie (Michael) Gray, Theodore C. Jr. (Lindsay) Stewart, David (Kim) Barnes II, Rachel Barnes-Williams, James Nelson II, Rene Nelson; 17 great-grandchildren; along with seven great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. A walk through visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 27. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 28, in the Uniontown Hilltop Seven-day Adventist Church, 535 Connellsville Street, Uniontown, with Pastor Brandon White officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Middle Churches Cemetery, in Mt. Pleasant. Masks are required.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.