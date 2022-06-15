New Salem
Lucille “Snooky” Hill, 73, of New Salem, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Washington Hospital.
She was born December 15, 1948 in Uniontown, she is the daughter of the late Edward George Jackson and Verda Rose Nara.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, William Hill Jr.; and a brother, Robert Jackson.
She is survived by her husband, William M. Hill Sr.; her children: Adria Lynn Logan (Ray) of Eighty-Four and Kelly Hill (Doug) of Carnegie; grandchildren, Daniel Hill, Stevie McCracken, Billie Ayala, Avverie Rose Hill, Raymond Logan IV, Ryan Logan, Clare Prozzoly, Lila Prozzoly; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Edward Jackson Jr., Bill Jackson, Donald Jackson, Jeanette Silbaugh and Alana Tunfross (Larry).
She was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania. She retired as a Social Worker with MHMR after many years. She loved watching Fox News and loved playing with Lucy Mae her Westie.
Arrangements are private for the family, and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the cemetery.
