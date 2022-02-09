Uniontown
Lucille M. Recicar Marconi, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Lucille was born January 29, 1928, a daughter of John and Mary Rabatin Recicar in Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and beloved second husband, Galerio John Marconi; and two sisters, Rita Jean Grego and Irene Egnot O'Lear.
Lucille was an avid reader and enjoyed making crafts. She was a kind and generous soul who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Julie and husband Carmen Grego of Uniontown, Janis Grego, Joyce Grego and Janine Mounayer, all of Englewood, Fla., Carolyn and husband Jim Kobelak of Mt. Lebanon, and Jim and wife Diane Egnot of Melbourne, Fla.; along with several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.