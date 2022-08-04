Lucille Walker Miller

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.