Smithfield
Lucille Walker Miller, 85, of Smithfield, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Lucille May was the daughter of Evelyn Lyons Walker and Lee Jay Walker, born at home on May 21, 1937, in Bakersville, Somerset County.
In addition to her parents, Lucille is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Divinity Miller; and brother, Wilbur Walker of Somerset.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Dr. Linda Lu Kosal and husband Troy Kosal with grandchildren, Lily, Vivien, Reese and Evelyn of Washington Township, Michigan.
Her marriage to Wayne D. Miller, of Fairchance, brought the couple to their Meadow Lane farm where Lucille was a celebrated hostess, celebrating Easter with large egg hunts and summer holidays with farm picnics. Both husband and wife worked three decades for the Albert Gallatin School District. Lucille was very accomplished with two Baccalaureate degrees from California University of Pennsylvania with both in nursing and elementary education. Lucille is fondly remembered as the AG High School Nurse for many years.
The couple attended First Baptist Church of Fairchance where Lucille was an enthusiastic organizer and teacher of Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Upon Wayne D.'s passing in July of 2004, Lucille moved to Washington, Michigan, to live with their daughter Linda Lu and her four grandchildren for 20 years, providing much love and support as grandmother in residence.
Lucille enjoyed Disney parks and cruises, going to horse shows in the RV and playing with her five dogs.
Grammy Lucille loved Jesus and especially church summer camps often serving as the camp's RN at Camp Carmel.
Over the last decade, Lucille has become an energetic supporter of Springhill Christian Camps in Michigan, helping her grandchildren prepare to attend and work as teen volunteers.
Please make memorial contributions to: Springhill Camp, P.O. Box 152055, Grand Rapids, MI 49515. Springhill believes that every kid deserves the opportunity to come to camp, no matter their ability or needs, sharing God's love with young people.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A Remembrance Picnic following at Linda and Troy's farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.