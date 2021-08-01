Masontown
Lucinda Kay Cutlip, 65, of Masontown, passed away July 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Fairmont, W.Va., April 30, 1956, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary Ellen Vanpelt Wood.
Before retiring, she was employed as a bookkeeper for the West Virginia Department of Highways.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Yanero.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tiffany Havrilesko and husband Keith, Eric Lawson, Amy Cooke and husband Ty; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Brady, Katlyn, Mya, Isabella, Skylar and Aubrey; sister, Paula Ingram; and brothers, Richard Wood, Chuck Wood and William Wood.
Honoring Lucinda's wishes, there will be no viewing but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
