Lucinda Lee Cunningham Harper

Uniontown
Lucinda "Cindy" Lee Cunningham Harper, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in her home, with her loving family at her side.
Cindy was born on July 4, 1951, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late Thomas S. Cunningham and Margaret M. McDowell Cunningham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathleen M. Cunningham.
Cindy was a 1969 graduate of Uniontown High School, where she was the class Valedictorian. She then graduated in the top 10 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in 1974.
Cindy married Robert Harper, of Uniontown, on August 20, 1978 and together they have owned and operated Hixenbaugh's Drug Store for more than 35 years.
Cindy was a member of Central Christian Church and was later rebaptized as a member of Abundant Life Church.
She was an officer of the Fayette County Pharmaceutical Association of Uniontown. She also was a sponsor of Bosom Buddies, a breast cancer awareness foundation.
She was the ultimate Star Trek fan, loved Pittsburgh sports, and was a life-long learner.
She cherished time with her kids and grandkids and was most known for dedicating her life to the health and wellness of the community of Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob; children, Attorney Robert Harper Jr., Stephen Harper, PharmD and wife Kimberly, and Corey Diamond, BSN and husband Christopher Jr.; five grandchildren, Alexandria Paige Harper, Harper Elizabeth Diamond, Christopher "Trip" William Diamond III, Ella Jean Lou Diamond, and Alivia Grace Harper; brother, Thomas Scott Cunningham and wife Charlene; brother-in-law, William Harper and wife Frances; sister-in-law, Janie Harper Crossland; brother-in-law, James Harper and wife Lani; and brother-in-law Ronald Harper and wife Bonnie; numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews; and her golden lab pup, Ali.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Viewing will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, followed by a service celebrating Cindy's life at 11 a.m., with Rev Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwood Cemetery, Vanderbilt.
In lieu of flowers, Cindy would love for donations to be sent to Mount Moriah Christian School in Smithfield, in her memory. www.mymoriah.org
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
