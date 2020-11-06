Lucretia Renee Coles, born January 26, 1950, blessed us with her service here on Earth until Friday evening, October 11, 2020.
She left behind her husband, Louis Thomas Coles; and her children, Robert Louis Coles and Melissa Emma Coles.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, William Chester Williamson and Louise Merritt; as well as her sister, Dianna Merritt.
She is also mourned by her brother-in-law, Julius Nelson Coles; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Lucretia, known as Tish, was employed as an assistant teacher by Plava Elementary School, where she mentored and instructed many children.
Her cooking, service to her Lord, and gifted voice will be deeply missed. Undoubtedly, she is singing with the Heavenly Choir and her message to us that remains is to "Look and Live."
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Lucretia's private homegoing service will held Friday, November 6. Masks are required.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the American Cancer Association.
