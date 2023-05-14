Ludwig Miscovich

Uniontown
Ludurg Ludwig Steve Miscovich, born in Masontown, on September 28, 1940, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, May 11, 2023, on the farmstead where he grew up.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Cook; son, Stephen Miscovich; parents, Steve Miscovich and Rose Marie Smargie Miscovich; his older brother, Michael Charles Miscovich; and his in-laws: Phyllis Miscovich, Rose Mary Miscovich, Robert McWilliams, Ray Humberston, and John Nichols. Lud also lost nephew, Steve Bearden and a niece, Elizabeth Jannell Bearden Wingrove.
Lud is survived by Melvin Miscovich of Kentucky, Alfred Miscovich of Georges Township, Natalie McWilliams of Ohio, Anna Miscovich of Georges Township, Betty Humberston of Georges Township, and many nieces and nephews.
Lud was part of the old school mates educated at the Yorkrun separate school buildings in Georges Township in the 1940's and 1950's. Being the third son, he and his two older brothers had many adventurous and mischievous activities in their younger years.
Many long hours were spent working on the farm. Lud left the farm in the 1960's to work in the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas. Working included building many highways, bridges and buildings in those areas. He became a master in supervising others in the structural bridge industry. Lud was a member of local unions including the Rudman Local Union 201 in 1969 and the International Association of Bridge, Structure, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Works, Local 5 of Washington D.C.
While in the D.C. area, Lud met and married Linda Faye Cook, having one son, Stephen. The family spent many hours fishing, camping and traveling along the Atlantic Coast, Mid-Atlantic Bay and Rivers. Upon returning to the farm, Lud built a home for his family. He continued to work for the unions in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee.
His favorite hobbies included working in his vegetable gardens and caring for his homestead. He was very proud of the vegetables and fruit his labor produced.
Lud was a family man helping his elderly father and mother, brothers and sisters with farming, gardening and building.
Another favorite hobby was making wood carvings and Christmas wreaths and decorations.
Lud belonged to Saint George Serbian Church, Carmichaels. He participated in the church choir and assisted with many church activities with members, Father Adams, Father Rodney and Father Sasa Nedic.
His passing has left another void in the Miscovich family tree and will be greatly missed. He is now in heaven alongside his loved ones.
Lud was a kind soul and had a calming affect making laughter with his funny and cool wit.
Thanks to the OSPTA Hospice Team for their loving, caring and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint George Serbian Church, 296 Old Route 21 Road, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with Pomen Service at 7 p.m. and at Saint George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, from 11 until noon, the hour of the Funeral Service, on Wednesday, May 17th, with Father Sasa Nedic officiating.
Interment follows Saint George Cemetery, Carmichaels.
