Ludwig Miscovich

Uniontown
Ludurg Ludwig Steve Miscovich, born in Masontown, on September 28, 1940, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, May 11, 2023, on the farmstead where he grew up.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with Pomen Service at 7 p.m. and at Saint George Serbian Orthodox Church, Carmichaels, from 11 until noon, the hour of the Funeral Service, on Wednesday, May 17th, with Father Sasa Nedic officiating.
Interment follows Saint George Cemetery, Carmichaels.
