Lula Belle Dice

Lake Lynn
Lula Belle “Lue” Dice, 75, of Lake Lynn, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born February 16, 1947, in Smithfield.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Kathryn McFadden Hartman Sr.; brothers, Charles Hartman Jr. and Arthur Hartman; sister, Freda Williams; and her husband of 35 years, Charles Dice Sr.
Surviving are her four children, Kathy and Robert Zavage, Linda Dice, Charles R. Dice Jr. and Robert E. Dice; grandchild, Rebecca J. Zavage; brother, George Hartman; and several nieces and nephews.
Lue was a member of Haydentown Christian Church.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, May 5, with Pastor Jim Handschumaker officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
