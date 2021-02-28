Hopwood
LuLa Mae Metz Johnson, 93, of Hopwood, went to be with her Lord Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Uniontown. She was born October 22, 1927, In Ellsworth, a daughter of the late George Lucy and Ethel Bosley Lucy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul A. Metz; and second husband George A. Johnson Jr.; her sisters, twins Luaine Carroll and Louella Hess, Patty Carroll, Flora "Kitty" Amos, Joan Dunfee; and brothers Edward Lucy, Ronnie Lucy and David Lucy.
She is survived by her children, Paul Dennis Metz (Dee) of Mesa, Ariz., Nancy G. Keener (William) of Uniontown, Roger A. Metz (Nicole) of Plymouth, Ind.; grandchildren Brenna (Lou), Amanda (Steve), Megan, Keith (Amber), Justin (Bri), Paul (Mena) and Heather (Joe); and 11 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Becky Mesler (Buddy) of Coal Center, Janet Shriner of Ellsworth; and two brothers, Joseph Lucy of Ellsworth and Charles Lucy McCann of Florida.
She was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Uniontown. She graduated from Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1948 and worked at Uniontown Hospital until 1991 when she retired. She enjoyed camping, traveling, quilting, and making afghans for all of her grandchildren. Her favorite times were spent with her grandkids, whom she loved so much! Can't forget her dog, Abby and kitty "Boy Boy" who were her side kicks.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Bella Healthcare, and Uniontown Hospital's Third Floor nursing staff for their exceptional care.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 28, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 1, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fayette Friendds of Animals in LuLa's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.