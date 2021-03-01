Hopwood
LuLa Mae Metz Johnson, 93, of Hopwood, went to be with her Lord Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Uniontown.
Friends were received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 28. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 1, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
