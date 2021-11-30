Markleysburg
Lulu Blanche McNair Guthrie, 84, of Markleysburg passed away November 29, 2021. She was born May 18, 1937, in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., daughter of the late Earl & Leahnoire Galloway McNair.
Lulu was proud to have attended Bruceton High School. She graduated with class of 1956 and enjoyed the class reunions.
She worked at Murphy's in Morgantown before becoming a housewife, working on the farm with her husband Marlin, and raising their family.
Lulu worked for Uniontown Area School District, Mountain schools, for 23 years. She enjoyed special friendships made with all staff during her years in the cafeteria. She brought a smile to many with her occasional orneriness.
Lulu was a member of the Mountain Fellowship Center where she also served on the Board. She attended Union Chapel Church, volunteered at Caring People Food Bank regularly and served as auditor of Henry Clay Township.
Lulu was a doting mother and special surprises for her children and grandchildren were important to her.
She loved her flower gardens, took pride in keeping her surroundings inside and out looking nice. Lulu also loved to bake, try new recipes, share her wares. She offered advice and guidance in effort to make things easier for others.
Lulu enjoyed participating in the small family & friends buck pool. She was often a winner and enjoyed following the hunting progress throughout each day. Lulu had a wonderful gift of remembering people's favorites and thinking of a treat for a special occasion. She honored not only family with her treats. She will be missed.
Please keep in prayer her surviving family. son, Kevin (Michele); grandchildren, Kelsey Ford (Lance, Adelia), Shawna (Derek), Jordan (Scott).
She was blessed with her son, Grenaville (Chrissanda) as neighbors; grandchildren, Caycee Mosco (Luke), Brady (Margaret). Siblings, Marvin (Mary), Grenaville (Phyllis), Milton (Frances) and Judy Kelley (Paul). Brother & Sisters-in-law Audrey Savage (Clarence), Wendell (Loretta) Guthrie, Gayle Guthrie, Helen Guthrie. Many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends survive.
In addition to her parents. Lulu was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Marlin; and grandson Peyton.
Lulu was also predeceased by brothers, Ernest (Betty) Galloway and Jimmy (Mary) McNair. Brother & Sister-in-law Hagan (Arlene) Guthrie.
Services provided by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m., on Thursday December 2, 2021, with Pastor David Herring officiating. Internment, will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
