Scottdale
Luther D. Wormack, 74, of Scottdale, formerly of Connellsville, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, in his home, with his wife by his side. He was born November 21, 1947, in Connellsville, a son of Lavern Wormack of Scottdale and the late Luther N. Wormack.
Luther is survived by his wife of 52 years, luck number 7, Maxine Wormack; four sons, Stacey Wormack, Michael Wormack, Luther Wormack and Raymond Wormack; one sister, Debbie Wormack Summers; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father, Luther was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Wormack.
Relatives and friends are invited to view the life of Luther from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, March 18, in Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 10 Poplar Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Nathaniel Milton officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by members of American Legion Post 446 Mt. Pleasant following the service. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Rocky Mount Baptist Church 10 Poplar St., Connellsville, PA 15425 in Luther's memory.
