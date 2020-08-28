Lemont Furnace
Lydia "Susie" Crawford Martin Riggen, 74, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. She was born February 6, 1946, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Robert Crawford and Elsie Ashby Crawford.
Surviving are her husband, George T. Riggen Jr.; one son, Lue Martin and wife Janet Martin of Connellsville; one daughter, Tiffany MacLaughlin and John of Hopwood; two grandchildren, Mallory Hutchens and Hannah MacLaughlin; a brother, David Crawford of Pittsburgh; a sister, Nancy Marks of Hopwood; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Lydia was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. She worked in the health care industry for 35 years. Lydia loved gardening and loved to go on cruises and travel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, August 28, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family. During all visitations and service times social distancing will be in effect and masks are being asked to be worn upon entering the building.
The family would like to thank all her caregivers over the years.
Memorials can be made to The Arthritis Foundation.
