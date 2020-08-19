Uniontown
Lydia Lynn Markle, 60, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, in her home.
She was born July 30, 1960, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Cecil M. and Lydia May Wallace Barnhart.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Joshua Arron Friend; sister Carol M. Rohland; and brother Carl L. Barnhart.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Julie L. Markle; sons Alan D. (Anna) Friend Jr. and Carl J. Friend; grandchildren Cheyenne Benge and Leeanna Friend; sister Kimberly Barnhart; brothers Roy Barnhart, Randy Barnhart and Cecil D. Barnhart.
Friends will be received from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, August 19, in the chapel at JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
Private interment at Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
