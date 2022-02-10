Uniontown
Lydia Muller Gentile, 101, of Uniontown, passed on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Uniontown.
Born in Anoka, Nebraska, on November 17, 1920, a daughter of the late Magdalena Moos Muller and August Muller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gentile; a brother, August H. Muller; and sisters, Anna Faatz, Martha Moerike, Magdalena Gall, Elsie Kafka, Emma Kyriss, Hilda Harris, Elizabeth (Edith) Warnke and Bertha (Babe) Ogren.
Lydia began her career as secretary for the County Agent in Butte, Nebraska. She worked in the Department of the Army at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., from 1940 until 1953. She was promoted to Director of Personnel (Casualty Branch).
In June of 1954, she married "Charlie" and moved to Uniontown.
She was an active member of the St. Therese Altar Society and Funeral Choir. After Charlie's death in 1991, she founded the St. Therese Bereavement Support Program which is today the Stepping Stone Bereavement Support. She served on the St. Therese Parish Council with Charlie, developed Highland Village in South Union Township.
She created many beautiful ceramics, worked the St. Therese spaghetti dinners and was a dedicated member of St. Therese Parish. She spent her life caring for others. She will be remembered fondly by her nephew and his wife, Martha and Carl Giordano, Leonor Morano, Carol Koepplin, Rhonda Brown, dear friends Mary Donna Mihalik, Beth Mihalik, Joe Mihalik, Andy Abraham and his family who provided special care for her, Betty Rohlf, Lillian and David Cale, the staff at Beechwood Court and the Hospice Caregivers at Amedysis.
Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer at 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m.. Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Parish Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
