Uniontown
Lyn A. Harris Furbee, 68 of Uniontown, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Lyn was born on September 6, 1953 in Uniontown, the daughter of Arch and Jean Furbee.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Robert Harris and her beloved sister, Karen Pollack.
Lyn was a graduate of Uniontown Area High School. She retired as a manager at Verizon, where she touched everyone around her with her work ethic and kindness.
Lyn is survived by her children, Brad Wilkinson of Uniontown, Lauren Furbee of Uniontown, and Thomas Furbee of St. Louis, Mo.; her beloved brother, Scott Harris of Lemont Furnace; grandchildren, Sean Brown II of St. Louis, Mo., Daniel and Aiden Wilkinson of Uniontown, Alayna Rebar and Cayden Sumey of Uniontown, Chase Furbee of St. Louis, Mo.
Friends will be received in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, for a memorial service in memory of Lyn. Interment is private.
Professional arrangements are under the direction of Stacey A. Dolfi, F.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.