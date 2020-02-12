Uniontown
Lynn B. Spaulding, 75, of Uniontown, formerly of Scranton, passed Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Nursing Center. Born May 23, 1944, in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Russell J. and Betty Bisbing Weinerth; mother of Jeffrey D. Spaulding of Merrill, Wis.; grandmother of Jacob, Cate, Alexandra and Ashlyn; sister of David (Sandra) Weinerth of West Palm, Fla., and Jeffrey (Freda) Weinerth of Scranton.
Lynn worked in manufacturing and enjoyed crafts, knitting and crocheting.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
