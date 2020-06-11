Formerly of Brownsville
Lynn H. Christopher, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born October 27, 1941, a daughter of Samuel and Ella Illig Rankin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Christopher.
Lynn will be sadly missed by her three children, Todd Christopher of Petersburg, Ind., Terry Christopher of Mesa and Robin Dunlap of Tiffin, Ohio; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, June 13, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
