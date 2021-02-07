formerly of Fairchance
Our father, Dr. Lynn K. Corder, 85, of Albion passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, following a brief illness. Dad (Pops) was born November 17, 1935, in Fairchance, a son of Paul and Louise Corder.
He graduated from Georges Township High School in May 1953. Dad met our mother, Dolores A. Budner, a co-worker at Bartons Flower Shop in Uniontown, and they eventually married December 17, 1957.
Our father dedicated his life to education. He cared deeply for the children and the families under his guidance throughout his long working career. Dad received his Bachelor's degree in Education from Waynesburg State College in December 1957.
He was hired as a history and reading teacher in Willoughby-Eastlake School District outside of Cleveland, Ohio, January, 1958. He worked for the district for 20 years as an individualization specialist and later as a principal at John F. Kennedy Junior High. He also was principal of the Mentor Headlands Elementary School for one year.
Dad received his Master's degree in Reading Education from Kent State University. He later earned his PhD in Education from Case Western Reserve University.
Through the years, dad devoted his life to many causes to advance the education of kids and adults alike. This helped to fulfill his personal drive as well as support our growing family. He was appointed as director of the Lake County Ohio Head Start, director of Lake County Mental Health Association, chairman of Alcohol Advisory Council for Lake County, chairman of Lake County Parent Teachers Association and private tutoring for school-aged children just to mention those we are aware of.
In August of 1979, Dad accepted his first assignment as a superintendent of schools in the Fort Frye School District in Beverly, Ohio. His focus on students and their families continued throughout his seven years in the district as he took early retirement from the State of Ohio in 1986. That same year, Dad was hired by the Northwestern School District in Albion. He would work another 20 years in a community that he grew to love.
Throughout Dad's life, he was a champion for the less fortunate and special needs individuals. He had a caring and generous soul, which were grounded in his fundamental belief that there is good in all of us. He was a man with a strong faith and lived the messages he listened to in church each week. We are certain that the family is aware of only a small number of charitable causes and individuals that our father helped throughout his life.
Dad leaves our mother, his beloved Toots; the six of us, Creston (Tina) of Mentor, Ohio, Craig (Bridget) of Painesville, Ohio, Courtland (Jackie) of Olean, N.Y., Colleen (Steve) Lombard of Edinboro, Clinton Corder of Albion and Clayton (Missy) Corder of West Springfield; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Connie Walters, Prue (Joe) Schwirian and Courtney McCahill. Dad would also want us to mention the many nephews and nieces he leaves as they each had a special connection to their "Uncle Lynnie."
Dad was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Louise Corder; a sister, Jocelyn Groves; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Walters and Jack Groves.
As his children, we know that our words can never completely define the man we simply knew as "Pops." What we know is that the world is a better place due to the life he lived.
The family will hold a private memorial at noon on Monday, February 8. Family and friends can live stream the service by getting on the Facebook page for Albion Grace United Methodist Church.
We are not accepting flowers for the service. Donations can be made to one of our dad's favorite causes, The Northwestern Wildcat Ventures at Northwestern School District, 100 Harthan Way, Albion, PA 16401.
The MATTERA FUNERAL HOME, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.