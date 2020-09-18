East Millsboro
M. Regina Simon, 87, of East Millsboro, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Lafayette Manor.
She was born September 10, 1933, in East Millsboro, to the late Paul and Margaret Balint Simon.
Regina graduated from Brownsville High School and retired from United States Steel Corp with 34 years of service.
She is survived by a brother, David Simon of Monongahela; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Golobish and Mary Theresa Kunkle; and brothers John and Paul.
Friends will be received from 3 until the 7 p.m. hour of service Friday, September 18, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Thumma Fathimareddy officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lafayette Manor and Hillman Cancer Center.
