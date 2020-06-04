Ellsworth
Mabel Ellen Braddee Lewis, 93, of Ellsworth, formerly of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her residence, with loving family at her side.
Mabel was born June 12, 1926, in Fairchance. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Beatrice Viola Mathias Braddee; husbands Jack Churby, Robert Marshall Hart and William C. Lewis; grandson Charles M. Churby II; and several siblings.
Mabel graduated from German High School and worked for Anchor Glass. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Jefferson Church of the Nazerene. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her family and close friends.
Surviving are three children, Charles Michael Churby and wife Katherine D. of Brier Hill, Brenda L. Skinner and husband Jerry of the state of Indiana, and Raylene Louise Michalides and husband Albert of Ellsworth; six grandchildren, Jack M. Churby, Patrick S. Churby, Karen Skinner, Denise Haws, Samantha Mayfield and Larry Upton; and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 6, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Carl Kibler officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.