Ellsworth
Mabel Ellen Braddee Lewis, 93, of Ellsworth, formerly of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her residence, with loving family at her side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 6, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Carl Kibler officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
