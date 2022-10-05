Uniontown
Mabel L. Lilley, 97, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 30, 2022, in Laurel Ridge Center. She was born December 15, 1924, in McClellandtown, a daughter of the late George E. Lilley Sr. and Catherine Struble Lilley.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Roger Lee Lilley Sr.; grandson, Roger Lee Lilley Jr.; brothers, Earl Lilley and George E. Lilley Jr.; sisters, Helen Salsgiver, Elizabeth Gallagher, Zetta McManus and Evelyn Stoner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mabel was a member of the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church.
After graduation form German Township High School in 1942, she attended beauty school and worked as a hairdresser for nine years. Later she worked at G.C. Murphy’s in Uniontown and retired there as personnel director after 31 years of service.
“Nan Nan”, as she was affectionately known by her family, is survived by her daughter-in-law, Deborah J. Lilley; granddaughter, Amber N. Shipley and her husband, Paul M. Shipley; great-grandchildren, Ethan Lee Lilley, Cody James Lilley, Kelsey Marie Shipley, Hannah Jean Shipley and Charlotte “Charleigh” Avery Shipley; and niece, Georgetta Lilley of the state of Washington.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, with Pastor Michael McKinney officiating. Interment follows in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
As per Mabel’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 66, McClellandtown, PA 15458, or to Interfaith, 137 N. Beeson Avenue, Suite 106, Uniontown, PA 15401.
