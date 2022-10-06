Uniontown
Mabel L. Lilley, 97, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 30, 2022, in Laurel Ridge Center.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, with Pastor Michael McKinney officiating. Interment follows in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
As per Mabel's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 66, McClellandtown, PA 15458, or to Interfaith, 137 N. Beeson Avenue, Suite 106, Uniontown, PA 15401.
