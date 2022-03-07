Fairchance
Mabel Ruth Sutton, 94, of Fairchance, passed away, with her loving family by her side and went home to be with her Lord Jesus, Friday, March 4, 2022.
She was born August 28, 1927, in Fairchance, a daughter of Charles Dickenson and Erla McCann Dickenson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ray James "Jim" Sutton; and son-in-law, Fred Tanner.
Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Tanner of Fairchance, and Jennie Welling and husband Harry of Smithfield; grandchildren, Fred Tanner and wife Louise, and James Tanner and wife Krissy; several great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Denise, who took wonderful care of Mom.
Mabel was a loving wife, mother and Mawie. She enjoyed being with her family and being at home.
A special thank you to Amedisys Uniontown for all of their help.
A private family viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a private family funeral service, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, Thursday, March 10, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.