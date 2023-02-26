Point Marion
Mable Jeffries Watkins, 94, of Point Marion, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her home with her loving family at her side.
Born in Stewartstown, W.Va., on January 24, 1929, she was a daughter of the late James Lester and Virginia May Heinze Jeffries, Sr.
From the time she was a little girl, she has been a member of the Restoration Branch of Jesus Christ, in Morgantown, W.Va..
Mable was also a member of the former Golden Pointers Senior Citizens, where she always enjoyed singing a song she had written, or telling joke. Whenever you saw Mable, her clothing, jewelry and hair were done perfectly, and always with a smile on her face.
She loved her family, and was very proud of the influence her father had on so many people over his lifetime, and how her parents were able to raise such a large family with the little they had.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Cupelli and husband, Frank, of Morgantown, W.Va. and Camille "Cammy" Hall, of Point Marion; eight grandchildren and their families, including Alex Hall, who made his home with Mable; three sisters, Thelma DiDominico, of Morgantown, W.Va., Wilma Shiflett, of Point Marion and Helen Hess, of Tennessee; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Her husband, and the true love of her life, Richard Watkins, died on December 1, 1993. Also deceased is her first husband, and the father of her daughters, Erasmo "Duke" Battencourt; a daughter, Lilly Moody on January 2, 2023; an infant son, Adam Battencourt; four brothers, James L., Jr., Earl, Bill and Harry Jeffries; two sisters, Mary Kisner and Luella Rizer; and three siblings in infancy.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, on Monday, with her nephew, Elder Jerry Shiflett officiating, assisted by Elder David Joyce. Interment follows in Mount Union Cemetery, Morgantown, W.Va..
