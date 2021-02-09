Lemont Furnace
Mable Turner Ridley left us Friday, February 5, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Fayette County, living her early years in Ohiopyle, where she graduated valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she worked to support the World War II effort in ship building. She retired from Rockwell International after 30 years of service, living her later years in Lemont Furnace. Mable was a member of Community United Methodist Church of Evans Manor.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arnold Ridley; and nine brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind one sister, Nancy Johnson; and dozens of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Mable was a talented musician, singer and song writer who leaves us all with a mountain of memories. She touched our lives in so many ways and we will sorely miss her kind, loving and generous spirit.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Bryner Ridge Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.