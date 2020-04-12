Belle Vernon
Mack C. Brownfield, 52, of Belle Vernon, passed away unexpectedly, in his home, April 9, 2020, from natural causes.
He was born April 26, 1967, in Uniontown. He was a part of the 1985 graduating class of Uniontown High school and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jo Rohaley, in 1990. He was currently employed by Pleasant Valley Golf Club as a turf mechanic, and he was previously employed at Uniontown Country Club and Westwood Golf Club. Mack was an avid whitetail deer hunter and loved spending time in his tree stand. Mack also loved making whatever he touched beautiful. His manicured lawn, beautiful flowers and Christmas lights were admired by many.
Mack is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Jo Brownfield; and his daughter, the light of his life, Tasha Nicole Brownfield of Belle Vernon. He is also survived by his mother, Judy A. Balog Jenkins of Uniontown; his brother, Merchant C. Brownfield III and his wife Debbie of Uniontown; his sister, Georgette R. Klink Balog and her husband, Rich of Uniontown; his cousin, Sean Kovalic of Fairchance; sisters-in-law, Tamara Conway of Howard and Rita Henckel of Keisterville; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two spoiled cats, Cookie and Baby. Mack is predeceased by his father, Merchant C. Brownfield Jr., 1967; his dad, George Balog, 2009; and his puppy, Cuddles, 1991.
Due to government restrictions from President Trump and the state of Pennsylvania for the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a private immediate family viewing was held Saturday, April 11th in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with cremation to follow. A future memorial service will be planned to celebrate the life of Mack C. Brownfield. Once it is safe for all family, friends and loved ones to gather, Mary Jo and Tasha Brownfield will be posting information via "Facepage," as Mack would call the social media site, Facebook.
"Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every "superstar," every "supreme leader," every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there-on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam It has been said that astronomy is a humbling and character-building experience. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known" (Carl Sagan, 1990).
