Mapletown
Mack Shubert, 66, a lifelong resident of Mapletown, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home, following an illness of several months. Born January 1, 1954, in Waynesburg, he was a son of Naomi Marshall Shubert of Mapletown, and the late Daniel C. Shubert.
A 1972 graduate of Mapletown High School, he was a skilled auto body repairman, and worked for Chuck's Collision in Waynesburg for many years. Mack loved to work in his garden, was passionate about hunting and fishing, and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
In addition to his mother, surviving are his wife, Susan Pilon Shubert; children Gregory Cree (Bridget) and Scott Cree, both of Colorado, Shelia Duranko (Jeffrey) and Paul Shubert, both of Greensboro, William Norman and Jeremy Norman, both of Morgantown, W.Va., and Vanessa Johnston of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Daniel A. Shubert (Betsy) of Greensboro; three sisters and their husbands, Winnie Cech (Ed) of Greensboro, Trudi Monahan (Bill) of Dilliner and Nanette Ross (Scott) of Alabama; Dave Phillips, who was like a brother; several loving nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, July 17, with Pastor A.J. Byers officiating, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment follows in Greene County Memorial Park.
