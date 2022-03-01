Morgantown, W.Va.
Madeline A. Cupelli, 93, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at her home.
She met the love of her life, Richard, through her mother, who worked with Richard at the Houze Glass Factory in Point Marion.
After starting their family in Point Marion, they moved to Morgantown when their daughter and son were very young. Madeline stayed home to raise their children until she took a job with West Virginia University at the WVU Bookstore.
Surviving are her two children, Richard “Jim” Cupelli, Jr., of Morgantown, and Nancy Green of Washington; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Joseph (Barbara) Cupelli of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, also deceased is a daughter, Linda; three sisters-in-law, Juanita Swanger, Virginia Cupelli and Phyllis Cupelli; two brothers-in-law, Emile Cupelli, Jr., and Roy Swanger; a daughter-in-law, Debra Cupelli; a son-in-law, Frank Diettinger; a niece, Gloria Swanger Reynolds; and a grand-niece, Jennifer Swanger.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. blessing service, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park.
