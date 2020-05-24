Formerly of Republic
Madelyn Cruso Boyd, 72, passed away May 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Boyd Jr.; and loving mother of Greg. Private family services were held. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. Arangements by LATEK & RYBICKI, a Golden Rule funeral home. LatekFuneralHome.com
