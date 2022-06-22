Madelyn L. Cindric went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
By profession Madelyn was an artist and teacher most of her life. Her interest in art began at the age of three when she would try to copy the sketches her mother made.
Her art interest continued through elementary and secondary school. She realized art as her minor and home economics as her major during her college days at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania as she pursued her Bachelor of Science degree. She went to IUP (Indiana University of PA) to complete her undergraduate art degree and procure a Master's of Education degree.
She was hired just after college by Albert Gallatin School District to teach (ironically) both art and home economics at the secondary level. She continued teaching for the district 37 total years, and choosing to teach art the last 20 years of her tenure.
In addition to teaching at high school, she also taught adult vocational continuing education classes for the district through the home economics department for nearly 15 years.
Cindric also taught 'guest teache' classes for David DiPietro at Penn State's Fayette Campus and for Touchstone Center for the Arts/Crafts. Cindric also organized then sponsored the Albert Gallatin High School Art Club for the expansion of student's artistic and educational experiences. The club was in service for nearly 30 years, established as an educational and social organization which promoted the arts, performed service projects for the school and local communities and traveled to many artistic and educational sites throughout the years.
The group traveled in state to places like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Williamsburg Va., Cleveland, Ohio, Chicago, Ill. and New York, N.Y., then abroad to England, France and Spain. Cindric's quest for learning also brought her students to art, life and knowledge outside of Fayette County.
Cindric continued to paint in both watercolor and oil after her retirement providing three galleries and the public with her most recent paintings.
Madelyn belonged to many clubs and organizations - professional, artistic and social: PSEA, AGEA, NAEA, AWS (American Watercolor Society), PWS (Pittsburgh), AET (Social), EAPGS (Pattern Glass), Fayette County historical Society, UAC (Past President, Secretary and Board Member) GAC (Greensburg), LAC (Latrobe), Dressler Gallery (Somerset).
Cindric was born to Natalie Slapa and Paul Kacmar, who both preceded her in death. Her older sister, Paula, (Infant) also preceded her in death, as did her four footed fur child, Max.
She is survived by her husband, Jay; her sisters-in-law, Gloria Liedlich and Jeanne Stoughton; sister / brother-in-law, Pamela and Vincent Giachetti; niece, Andrea (Jason) King, and their children Clara, Emma and Jacob King; niece, Amanda (Trevor) Barnes; niece, Cristen Cindric and daughter, Kaelyn; nephews, Dr. Matthew Cindric, and sons Adam and Evan, Daniel (Melissa); and Michael Cindric. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown, will be private at a later date.
Memorial donations should be directed through Albert Gallatin Educational Foundation, Fine Arts Scholarship Fund, 2625 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
